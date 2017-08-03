Support for China trade crackdown

President Trump is getting some rare bipartisan support as he prepares to order an investigation into China's trade practices.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is even taking it one step farther, saying the U.S. should skip the probe and move straight to taking action against Beijing.

Trump is expected to issue a presidential memo on the matter within days.

Previously: U.S. weighs trade case against China (Aug. 02 2017)

ETFs: FXI, ASHR, YINN, CAF, EWH, KWEB, YANG, CYB, GXC, FXP, PGJ, MCHI, HAO, CQQQ, TAO, CNY, CHIX, PEK, CHIQ, CHN, TDF, KBA, QQQC, ASHS, XPP, CNXT, CHAU, YXI, CN, FCA, YAO, CHAD, GCH, CXSE, JFC, FXCH, CHII, CHIE, ECNS, AFTY, KFYP, CHIM, EWHS, FCHI, CWEB, FHK, ASHX, CNYA, HAHA, CNHX, XINA