ECB expects eurozone growth ahead

"Incoming data, notably survey results, continue to point to solid, broad-based growth in the euro area in the near term," the ECB said in its economic bulletin.

"Looking ahead, the Governing Council confirmed that a very substantial degree of monetary accommodation is needed for euro area inflation pressures to gradually build up and support headline inflation developments."

ETFs: EWG, EWP, EWI, DAX, GF, EWQ, EIRL, DXGE, IRL, DBGR, GREK, EWO, HEWG, PGAL, EWN, EWK, EWGS, FGM, QDEU, QESP, HEWI, HEWP, DBSP, DBIT, FXE, EUO, ERO, DRR, ULE, EUFX, URR