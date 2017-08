It's data deluge day in London.

In addition to a press conference from Mark Carney, the Bank of England will release its monetary policy decision, the minutes from its last meeting and a quarterly inflation report.

It's been a roller-coaster ride of late for anyone trying to predict the next BoE policy move, but the MPC is expected to narrowly vote to keep rates on hold.

Sterling +0.2% to $1.3243. FTSE 100 +0.2% to 7,424.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, GBB, EWUS, FKU, DXPS, DBUK, QGBR, HEWU