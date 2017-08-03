Aetna Q2 top line down 3%; earnings up 52%; cash flow down 69%

Aetna (NYSE:AET) Q2 results ($M): Total Revenues: 15,523 (-2.7%); Premiums: 13,223 (-3.0%).

Net Income: 1,203 (+52.1%); Non-GAAP Net Income: 1,145 (+46.2%); EPS: 3.60 (+61.4%); Non-GAAP EPS: 3.42 (+54.8%); CF Ops (6 mo.): 692 (-68.7%).

Earnings led by strong performance in Health Care segment plus updated estimate of risk adjustment payables for prior year for individual and small group ACA-compliant products.

Medical benefit ratio: 80.0% (-2.9%).

2017 Guidance: EPS: $5.46 - 5.56; Non-GAAP EPS: $9.45 - 9.55.