Cato July same-store sales: -9%

Cato (NYSE:CATO) reports sales fell 8% to $61.2M in July.

Same-store sales fell 9% during the month.The drop was better than the consensus estimate of analyst calling for a 15% decline

"Our negative sales trends persisted in July and the decline in sales continues to put severe pressure on merchandise margins and profitability. We expect a loss for the second quarter and full year earnings to be significantly below last year," updates CEO John Cato.

The retailer is due to report Q2 earnings on Augusy 17.