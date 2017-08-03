Bank of England on hold, cuts growth forecast

As expected the BoE leaves policy unchanged - the benchmark interest rate at 0.25% and QE in place. Two members of the MPC voted for a 25 basis point rate hike - the bank's chief economist Andy Haldane was not among them despite some hawkish talk from him in the weeks leading up to today's meeting.

Perhaps unexpected, the bank says the economy will remain "sluggish," and cuts its growth outlook to 1.7% this year (from 1.9%) and 1.6% in 2018 (from 1.7%).

Also cut is the forecast for wage growth - now 3% in 2018 vs. 3.5% guessed at previously.

Cable has tumbled more than 70 pips vs. the dollar, now down 0.4% to $1.3169. The 10-year Gilt yield is down four basis points.

The FTSE 100 is higher by 0.4% .

