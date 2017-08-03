Futures steady after Dow notches 22K

U.S. stock index futures are hugging the flatline a day after the Dow crossed the 22K mark and the S&P missed a record close by a quarter of a point.

Investors are also eyeing the Bank of England's "Super Thursday" today and the ISM non-manufacturing report in the U.S.

Oil is flat at $49.61/bbl, gold is 0.7% lower at $1269/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.26%.

