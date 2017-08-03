Vereit lifts bottom end of full-year guidance

Q2 adjusted FFO of $180.9M or $0.18 per share vs. $180.1M and $0.19 a year ago. Dividend is $0.1375.

Normalized EBITDA of $268M vs. $283.1M a year ago, mostly thanks to asset sales.

Q2 dispositions of $224.8M, acquisitions of $101.6M. Since quarter-end, $70.2M of acquisitions and $9.6M of sales. Net debt to normalized EBITDA cut to 5.4x from 5.5x.

Cole Capital raised $78M of new equity capital, acquired 45 properties for its REITs for $276.7M.

Full-year AFFO per share guidance is narrowed to $0.71-$0.73 from $0.70-$0.73.

Conference call at 1 ET

VER flat premarket