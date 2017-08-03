Regeneron Q2 top line up 21%; earnings up 98%; guidance raised; shares ahead 4% premarket

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Q2 results ($M): Total Revenues: 1,470.1 (+21.2%); Product Sales: 924.1 (+10.8%); Sanofi Collaboration: 222.1 (+35.9%); Bayer Collaboration: 210.4 (+9.6%).

EYLEA U.S. sales: 919 (+10.6%). Ex-U.S. by Bayer: 542 (+11.5%).

Dupixent sales by Sanofi: 29; Praluent sales: 46 (+91.7%).

Net Income: 387.7 (+97.6%); Non-GAAP Net Income: 486.8 (+47.9%); EPS: 3.34 (+97.6%); Non-GAAP EPS: 4.17 (+47.9%).

17 product candidates in development.

2017 Guidance: EYLEA U.S. sales growth: ~10% from single-digit; Sanofi reimbursement of Regeneron commercialization expenses: $370M - 400M from $385M - 425M.