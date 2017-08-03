Global Payments acquires Active Network

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) announces that it acquired the communities and sports divisions of Active Network from Vista Equity Partners in a stock and cash deal valued at $1.2B. Net of a tax asset, the purchase price is ~$1B.

"Active Network aligns perfectly with our technology-enabled, software driven strategy and complements our existing businesses well," says Global Payments CEO Jeff Sloan.

The transaction is expected to close in Q4. The company anticipates the transaction will have an immaterial impact on 2017 EPS.

Source: Press Release