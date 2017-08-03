Wyndham Worldwide to split in two

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) announces plans to spin off the company's hotel business resulting in two separate companies -- pure-play hotel company Wyndham Hotel Group and timeshare firm Wyndham Vacation Ownership.

The two public companies intend to enter into long-term exclusive license agreements to retain their affiliation with Wyndham Rewards, as well as continued collaboration on key inventory sharing and customer cross-sell initiatives.

The new corporate names of the post-spin public companies have not yet been decided.

"After a comprehensive review process, the Board of Directors has determined that a spin-off of the hotel business and the combination of Wyndham Vacation Ownership with RCI is the best structure to unlock shareholder value and enable strong growth across the businesses," says Wyndham CEO Stephen Holmes.

The tax-free transaction will be effected through a pro rata distribution of the new hotel company's stock to existing Wyndham Worldwide shareholders.

Wyndham Worldwide expects the transaction to be completed in the first half of 2018.

WYN +3.88% premarket to $107.00.

Source: Press Release