Himax Technologies reports mixed Q2 results; shares up 3.9%

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) reports Q2 results with revenue miss and in-line EPS.

Large panel display driver revenue was down 23% on the year to $52.1M. Small and medium-sized drivers dropped 23% to $70M. Smartphone sales dropped 51.5% due to weak sentiment in China. Automotive application sales rose nearly 51%. Tablet sales were down 14% due to weak market demand. Non-driver businesses were down 31% to $29.6M.

Gross margin was 23.8%, up 70 basis points sequentially and above the company’s guidance due to favorable product mix.

Himax ended the quarter with $185.9M in cash and equivalents. Net cash outflow from operations was $1.2M due to lower profitability and an $8M tax payment.

Capital expenditures were $11.9M due to a previously announced $80M phase I expansion. Himax now expects the phase II capital expansion to start sooner than expected.

Q3 guidance puts revenue up 23% to 30% sequentially for a range of about $187M to $197M (consensus: $178.28M). Gross margin increases 1% sequentially and diluted EPS at 3.0 to 4.2 cents (consensus: $0.04).

Himax shares are up 3.9% premarket.

