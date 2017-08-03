Sales decline for Fred's in July

Fred's (NASDAQ:FRED) reports total sales fell 3.5% in July to $150.5M.

Comparable sales were down 0.1% during the month vs. +1.2% consensus estimate. The retailer cites a 60 bp negative impact from the sale of low productive discontinued inventory.

For Q2, total sales fell 4.2% to $507.4M.

"While our financial results have been slower to materialize than we had anticipated, we are encouraged by our improving comparable store sales and strong performance in Retail and Specialty Pharmacy," observes CEO Michael Bloom.