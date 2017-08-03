52-week low for Cheesecake Factory after sales disappoint

Shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) are in retreat after Q2 revenue falls short of estimates at the company's

Comparable sales were down 0.5% during the quarter.

"We saw volatility in week to week sales trends in the second quarter, indicative of uncertainty on the part of many consumers and unfavorable weather in the East and Midwest," notes CEO David Overton.

Looking ahead, Cheesecake Factory expects to open four restaurants in international markets in FY17 and as many as eight company-owned restaurants. A 1% to 2% drop in comparable sales is forecast for Q3.

