RAIT Financial releases preliminary numbers, slashes dividend

The company expects to book non-cash and goodwill impairment charges of $90M-$95M in Q2, mostly related to the carrying value of certain legacy properties. Also expected are $20M-$23M of loan loss provisions against certain legacy CRE loans.

The dividend is cut to $0.05 per share from $0.09.

Q2 GAAP loss is seen at $1.32-$1.41 per share; CAD loss of $0.04-$0.05.

CEO Scott Davidson: Transformation plan is causing volatility in results, and expect that to continue in coming quarters.

Full results are expected in August 8.