SolarEdge +15% following Q2 beat; revenue outlook tops estimates

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) +15.4% premarket after easily beating Q2 earnings estimates on record revenues of $136M, driven by share gains in Europe, and issuing above consensus Q3 revenue guidance of $155M-$165M vs. $131M analyst outlook.

SEDG says Q2 GAAP gross margin was 34.6%, above guidance of 32%-34%, as it delivered a record $31.6M in cash from operations; the company shipped 563 MW of inverters during the quarter.

Needham Research raises its SEDG stock price target to $30 from $25, citing the strong quarter despite a challenging U.S. solar market and the company's continued strong commercial sales and growth in non-U.S. markets.