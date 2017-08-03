Positive take from Susquehanna on SodaStream

Susquehanna upgrades SodaStream (NASDAQ:SODA) to Positive from Neutral after taking in the company's Q2 report.

Analyst Pablo Zuanic calls valuation on SodaStream "compelling" based off its 30% pace of EBIT growth. He sets a December 2018 price target of $79 on shares.

Zuanic: "As the stock begins to garner more investor attention (again), we think management will be more forthcoming (and precise) about the company’s long-term growth algorithm for sales and margins. With now a more stable profit model (less margin volatility), credible usage growth in Europe, expanding footprint in the U.S. (where LaCroix is proof of the flavored sparkling water potential), we upgrade to Positive."