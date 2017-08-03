Cognizant Technology reports Q2 beats, strong guidance; shares up 2.9%

Cognizant Technology (NASDAQ:CTSH) reports Q2 EPS and revenue beats. Financial services segment revenue was up 4% on the year to $1.4B. Healthcare sales grew nearly 10% to $1B. Products and resources was up 13.2% to $747M. Communications, Media and Technology grew nearly 17% to $467M.

Revenue by geography: North America, $2.85B (+9%); United Kingdom, $288M (-7%); Rest of Europe, $291M (+23%); Rest of World, $240M (+21%).

Net cash from operating activities was $521M. Cognizant ended the quarter with $1.16B in cash and equivalents.

Declares quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share for shareholders of record by August 22 and payable on August 31.

Q3 guidance: revenue from $3.73B to $3.78B (consensus: $3.76B); diluted EPS at least $0.94 (consensus: $0.95).

FY17 guidance: revenue from $14.7B to $14.84B (consensus: $14.76B); diluted EPS at least $3.67, which matches consensus.

Cognizant shares are up 2.89% premarket.

