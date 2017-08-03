Gun stocks lower after sharp Sturm, Ruger sales drop

Shares of Sturm, Ryger (NYSE:RGR) are down 11.70% in premarket action after sales fall off 22% in Q2.

The lower level of sales and a recall on Mark IV pistols took a toll on the company's bottom line.

Consumer demand was down compared to a year ago when the runup to the 2016 U.S. election stoked sales. Sturn, Ruger also cited "aggressive" price discounting in the sector.

Previously: Sturm, Ruger reports Q2 results (Aug. 2)