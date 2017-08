Keep an eye on the retail sector today after Costco (NASDAQ:COST) reported a blazing 6.2% gain in comparable sales for July to top the Wall Street estimate for a 5.5% rise. The retailer's comparable sales were up 6.0% in the U.S. during the month.

Shares of Costco are up just 0.38% premarket to $161.90 after running up over 7% in the last week.

ETFs: XLY, XRT, VCR, RTH, RETL, FDIS, FXD, RCD, PMR, FTXD, CNDF, JHMC.