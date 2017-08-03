Regeneron to terminate antibody discovery partnership with Sanofi at year-end

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) has quietly announced (in its Q2 earnings release under "Business Development Update") that its Antibody Discovery Agreement with Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) will end on December 31 without any extension.

Praluent (alirocumab), Dupixent (dupilumab), Kevzara (sarilumab) and REGN3500 will continue to be developed and commercialized as planned under the companies' collaboration.

After year-end, Regeneron has the right to develop or continue to develop other product candidates discovered under the agreement either independently or with other collaborators. The $130M in 2017 funding provided by Sanofi will be fully used by the end of Q3.