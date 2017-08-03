Mattel on watch after D.A. Davidson turns negative

Shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) track lower after D.A. Davidson lowers its rating to Underperform from Neutral.

The firm takes an even more cautious stance on Mattel after factoring in the company's updated guidance and management commentary. "We are lowering our target P/E to 20x from 21x and our price target to $18 from $22, based on 20x 2018E EPS of $0.90," writes analyst Linda Weiser.

Previously: Mattel misses by $0.05, misses on revenue (July 27)

Previously: Mattel revenue light, Cars 3 toys a bright spot (July 27)