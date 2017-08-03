Randgold +3% on strong Q2; sees production trading at top end of guidance

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) +2.8% premarket following its easy Q2 earnings beat on a 53% Y/Y increase in net profit and saying it is on course to hit the top end of 2017 production guidance.

"At this stage the outlook is positive, and Randgold is trending towards the top end of its 2017 production guidance range at a total cash cost below $600 per ounce," CEO Mark Bristow says.

GOLD is planning production of 1.25M-1.3M oz. of gold his year, following 1.25M oz. in FY 2016; Q2 production totaled 341K oz., up 6% Y/Y, at a cash cost of $572/oz., 8% lower than a year ago.

The CEO says GOLD is set to meet its goal of defining three new projects, as it seeks to replacing output from its Tongon project in the Ivory Coast, which is due to cease producing gold in 2021, and the latest results from the company's Massawa project in Senegal had confirmed its potential.

The results highlight GOLD's ability "to deliver incremental production and cost improvements, supporting further dividend growth," according to analysts at BMO Capital, which rates the stock at Outperform.