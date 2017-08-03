Union pledges to seek Freeport mine worker rights on Indonesia visit

A trade union says it will press Indonesia's government to reinstate thousands of striking workers at Freeport McMoRan's (FCX -1% ) Grasberg mine when its representatives visit the country next week.

IndustriALL Global Union says it will formally announce plans for its mission to support striking workers at Grasberg, the world's second-largest copper mine, and FCX's nearby jointly owned smelter.

FCX terminated ~3K workers in Indonesia earlier this year following export restrictions related to a permit dispute, which prompted a strike; it has said repeatedly that it acted on labor issues in accordance with Indonesian law and its labor contract.