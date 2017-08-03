TreeHouse Foods lowers guidance, reacts to digital evolution

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) falls 6.16% after reporting a drop in volume and pricing in Q2.

The food company says that it sees margin compression across the industry. Guidance for Q3 EPS is lowered to $0.75-$0.83 vs $0.92 consensus. FY EPS guidance is slashed to $3.15-$3.30 vs. $3.50 consensus.

Looking even further down the road, CEO Reed makes an interesting statement. "It is clear that we are witnessing an evolution in the retail landscape, as digital technology and bricks and mortar compete for the attention of consumers in a slow to no growth food and beverage marketplace," he notes. The company is launching a TreeHouse 2020 restructuring program in reaction, which includes the closing of two manufacturing facilities and the downsizing of another.

