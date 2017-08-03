Camtek reports Q2 results with narrow beats; shares down 2.7%

Camtek reported Q2 results with a one cent EPS beat and a revenue beat when including discontinued operations. The company reported record semiconductor sales of $22.7M, up 14% on the year.

Camtek signed an agreement to sell its PCB business to an affiliate of Principle Capital for $35M and the PCB business is excluded from most of the quarter’s financial details. Deal expected to close in Q3.

Camtek reported a $13M one-time charge related to the patent settlement with Rudolph Technologies.

Operating cash flow was $3.8M and the company ended the quarter with $27.1M in cash and equivalents.

Q3 guidance includes $23M to $24M in revenue, an increase of 12% on the prior year. Gross margins predicted around 50% with double-digit operating margins.

Q4 expected slightly up from the third quarter. Operating costs expected down and operating margins improving 15%.

Camtek shares are down 2.7% .

