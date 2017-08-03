Nationstar Mortgage up nearly 4% after topping estimates

Q2 adjusted income of $42M or $0.43 per share topped estimates by $0.09.

Servicing segment adjusted pretax income of $55M vs. $65M earned in Q1. Falling interest rates led to $90M markdown in portfolio vs. $38M in Q1 (this is not captured in adjusted pretax income). CPR moved up to 14.2% from 13.6%. Ending UPB of $498B vs. $470B. Another $111B is set to board in H2.

Originations segment adjusted pretax income of $56M vs. $27M in Q1.

Xome segment adjusted pretax income of $12M vs. $13M in Q1.

