Ubiquiti Networks +24% to new high after record revenues

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) has jumped 24.3% to an all-time high after record revenues in its fiscal Q4 spurred by heavy growth in its Enterprise Technology segment.

Revenues grew 23% from last year and 4.7% from last quarter. The company's UniFi product family was a strong performer, spurring near-50% growth in its segment.

Gross profit rose to $103.2M from $89.8M.

Revenue by product type: Service Provider Technology, $114.7M (up 5.2%); Enterprise Technology, $113.95M (up 48.6%).

Cash and equivalents came to $604.2M, up 13% from last quarter. Days sales outstanding rose to 55 days from 52.

For its Q1, it's guiding to revenues of $230M-$250M (above consensus for $223M) and EPS of $0.80-$0.90 (above expectations for $0.77).

For the full year, it sees revenues of $1B-$1.15B (above an expected $938.8M) and EPS of $3.70-$4.30 (well above consensus for $3.24).

It's set an investor update meeting on Sept. 26 that will be webcast live.

Conference call to come at 11 a.m. ET.

Press Release