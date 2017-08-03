More on Sally Beauty's Q3

Sally Beauty (SBH -1.2%) reports same-store sales growth of 0.3% in Q3.
Segment sales: Sally Beauty Supply: $594.9M (-1.3%); Beauty Systems Group: $403.2M (+1.9%).
Segment same-store sales growth: Sally Beauty Supply: -0.8%; Beauty Systems Group: +2.8%.
Gross margin rate improved 40 bps to 50.4%.
SG&A expense rate -10 bps to 33.9%.
Adjusted operating margin rate flat at 13.6%.
Inventory +4.2% to $947.6M.
Total store count +116 Y/Y to 5,188.
FY2017 Guidance: Same-store sales: ~flat; Gross margin rate: ~+30 bps; Adjusted SG&A expense rate: 34.2% to 34.4%; Adjusted operating margin rate: flat; Net new store growth: ~1.5%.