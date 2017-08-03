AvalonBay slips a bit after earnings miss; Bay area a weak spot

Q2 core FFO of $2.09 per share was up from $2.03 a year earlier, but missed estimates by $0.04. The company itself had guided to $2.10.

For established communities, average rental rates rose 2.5%, with economic occupancy flat at 95.4%.

Overall NOI growth of 2.1% Y/Y. Strength was seen in the Pacific NW, with rents up 5.1% and NOI up 5.9%; also SoCal, with rents up 3.9% and NOI up 4.2%. Weakness was in NoCal, with rents up 0.9% and NOI up 2.3%. NYC area saw rents higher by 2.2%, but expenses up 4%, and NOI up just 0.9%.

Q3 core FFO per share outlook of $2.14-$2.20; full-year core FFO per share guided to $8.50-$8.70.

