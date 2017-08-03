Digitimes: Samsung lowers TV shipment estimates while Sony, LG flourish

Samsung (OTC:SSNLF, OTC:SSNNF) falls behind in television shipments as competitors LG Electronics (OTC:LGEAF), Sony (NYSE:SNE), and Sharp (OTCPK:SHCAY), according to Digitimes.

Samsung planned to ship 48M televisions this year but has lowered its guidance as low as 42M due to soft demand.

LG expects to ramp up to 29M unit shipments this year and Sony could hit 13M units, both up a million from last year.

LG and Sony benefit from the rising demand of OLED panels with Sony providing panels to Foxconn.

Sharp shipments expected to double to about 9M units due to its relationship to Foxconn.

Previously: LG Display tops global LCD TV panel shipments in 1H17 (July 26)