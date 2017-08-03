vTv Therapeutics nabs U.S. patent covering Alzheimer's candidate azeliragon; shares up 2%

The USPTO issues patent No. 9,717,710 ('710 patent) to vTv Therapeutics (VTVT +2.3% ) covering methods of treatment using azeliragon for mild Alzheimer's disease (AD), specifically by administering ~5 mg per day of azeliragon. The patent will be in effect until 2034.

Azeliragon is an orally available small molecule that inhibits the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts (RAGE), an immunoglobulin supergene family that is believed to contribute to AD pathology by promoting vascular leakage and leading to cellular processes that cause neurotoxicity and synaptic loss.