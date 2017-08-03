Windstream -18.6% as it eliminates dividend

Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN) has tumbled 18.6% after a narrower loss than expected in a Q2 earnings report that also held the elimination of the company's dividend.

In a revision to its capital allocation strategy, the company dropped its $0.15 quarterly dividend (what had grown to a 16% forward yield) and authorized a $90M stock buyback.

“Our equity is undervalued especially given our improved strategic direction with enhanced product capabilities, management talent additions and anticipated acquisition synergies of $180M," says CEO Tony Thomas. "The elimination of the dividend along with the $90M buyback program and delevering that will also occur will create value for all our stakeholders."