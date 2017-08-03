Next iPhone could integrate facial recognition in Apple Pay

Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) leaked HomePod firmware hints that this year’s iPhone will include facial recognition technology into Apple Pay, according to Apple Insider.

Facial recognition wouldn’t replace touch identification completely but could speed up the checkout process and inspire more people to try the mobile wallet.

Mobile wallet usage remains fairly low among those who have access and could use the payment system for transactions. Samsung Pay tops with a 4.5% market share and Apple Pay comes in a close second with 4%.

