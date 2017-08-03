Summit Hotel -7.2% after miss and guidance cut

CEO Dan Hansen: "Our portfolio was exposed to the five most challenged hotel markets in the country during the second quarter."

Q2 adjusted FFO of $36M or $0.36 per share vs. $36.5M and $0.42 a year ago. Estimates had been for $0.38.

Adjusted EBITDA of $46.8M vs. $47.4M a year ago.

Pro forma RevPAR of $124.11 down 2.4% Y/Y; hotel EBTIDA margin of 38.8% vs. 40.9%.

Full-year pro forma RevPAR outlook is cut to a range of $115.75-$117; adjusted FFO per share is trimmed to $1.28-$1.34.

