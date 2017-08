Raymond James warns on downside risk to Cabela's (CAB -1.4% ) if the deal with Bass Pro Shop doesn't make it to the finish line. The firm suggests a drop in share price to $25 to $30 under that dark scenario, compared to today's share price of $55.50.

Cabela's reported Q2 revenue short of the consensus estimate by about $18M earlier today.

Source: Bloomberg

