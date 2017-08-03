More on Church & Dwight's Q2

Church & Dwight (CHD -2.9% ) reports organic sales growth of 1.8% in Q2 driven by volume growth of 6.2%.

Consumer domestic net sales rose 1.3% to $678.2M, led by 3.3% growth in household products.

Consumer international net sales expanded 6.4% to $145.1M.

Specialty products net sales grew 4.9% to $74.7M.

Gross margin rate improved 80 bps to 45.7%.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate +20 bps to 13% due to amortization expenses related to acquisitions.

Adjusted operating margin rate down 190 bps to 18.1%.

Q3 Guidance: Organic sales growth: ~+3.5%;Adjusted EPS: $0.46.

FY2017 Guidance: Organic sales growth: ~+3%; Adjusted gross margin rate: 46.1% (+40 bps); Adjusted SG&A expense rate: 12.7% (+10 bps); Adjusted operating margin rate: 21.2% (+40 bps); Tax rate: ~33%; Diluted EPS: $1.79; Adjusted EPS: $1.92.