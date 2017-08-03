Takeda teams up with Molecular Templates in oncology drug discovery

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (OTCPK:TKPHF) inks a collaboration agreement with Austin, TX-based Molecular Templates that will leverage the latter's engineered toxin bodies (ETB) technology platform to discover new cancer drug candidates.

Under the terms of the agreement, Molecular will receive upfront payments, milestones and royalties on net sales of commercialized products. Takeda will make an equity investment in Molecular and appoint a director to its board. Molecular will be responsible for manufacturing and product supply through Phase 1 development. Takeda will have the option to secure exclusive rights to the products developed under the collaboration. Additional terms are not disclosed.