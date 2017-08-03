Bloomberg: AngloGold, Harmony deal stalls on South Africa mining charter

Harmony Gold’s (HMY +0.3% ) long-running talks to buy AngloGold Ashanti’s (AU -0.7% ) South African assets have stalled because of uncertainty over the country’s new mining regulations, Bloomberg reports.

The discussions, which started two years ago, reportedly have hit a snag as South Africa’s government and the mining industry wage a court fight over the Mining Charter, which calls for increased black ownership of assets and imposes extra costs on mining companies.

The assets potentially could be valued at $500M-$650M, with HMY buying AU’s Vaal River operations for ~$150M as a possible alternative under consideration, according to the report.