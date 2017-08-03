Additional analysis of clinical data on Ritter's lead candidate RP-G28 show clear treatment effect with good safety profile; shares up 7%

Thinly traded nano cap Ritter Pharmaceuticals (RTTR +7% ) perks up on almost double normal on the heels of its announcement of results from an additional analysis of its Phase 2b/3 clinical trial evaluating lead candidate RP-G28 in people with lactose intolerance (LI).

The company says the additional data show a clear treatment effect with positive reductions in key symptoms of LI. Its safety profile was positive as well, with no treatment-related serious adverse events observed.

RP-G28, a highly purified galactooligosaccharide, is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon. If approved, it will be the first drug cleared by the FDA for the indication.

