Another oil bull bites the dust?

According to Bloomberg, Andy Hall is closing his main Astenbeck hedge fund after suffering big losses in H1.

Hall made headlines in 2008 after getting a $100M bonus from Citigroup (where his hedge fund was then housed) amid the financial meltdown.

In his investor letter a month ago, Hall appeared to throw in the towel on oil, saying the market had "materially worsened" thanks to a fast pace of U.S. shale drilling.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, UGA, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, UHN, OLEM, OILK, WTIU, OILX, WTID, USOI