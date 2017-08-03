Dish Network -1.9% on Q2 miss amid declining subscribers

Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) is off 1.9% after Q2 results showed a miss on profits and revenues but a smaller-than-expected decline in subscribers.

Net income tumbled 90% on a headline basis after the company took a hit from $280M in litigation expense. Excluding that, EPS of $0.69 missed expectations for $0.72.

The company activated 444,000 gross new pay TV subscribers vs. a year-ago 527,000 gross adds. It logged a net decline of 196,000 pay TV subs (vs. a year-ago decline of 281,000), a smaller drop than expected -- likely with the help of Sling TV, whose subscribers in included in its pay TV metrics.

It ended with 13.332M pay TV subs vs. a year-ago 13.593M. Pay TV ARPU was $87.25, down from a year-ago $89.98; churn dropped to 1.59% from 1.96%.

Conference call to come at noon ET.

