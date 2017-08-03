Sapporo strikes deal for craft beer pioneer

Sapporo (OTC:SOOBF, OTC:SROIF) acquires Anchor Brewing for a reported figure of around $85M.

The 121-year old San Franciso brewer sold ~1.75M cases of beer last year and reported sales of ~$33M. Reps with Anchor Steam say the beer will still be brewed at its SF location and that recipes won't be changed.

"With the Anchor acquisition, we will have the capability to make and distribute beer in the U.S.," notes Sapporo President Masaki Oga.

Sapporo press release (.pdf)

