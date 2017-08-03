Boost from sell-side helps Lending Club to 5% gain

The shares are "too compelling an opportunity" to pass on, says Oppenheimer's Jed Kelly, upgrading to Outperform from Perform. His $7 price target suggests 40% upside from Wednesday's close.

Lending Club (LC +5.5% ), he says, is developing a less-volatile investor base thanks to a higher bank/retail mix, restoring credibility with banks, and using its ample balance sheet to create a potentially large securitization channel.

The company is generating twice as much user traffic as its closest competitor, according to ComScore data.

Source: Bloomberg's Lily Katz