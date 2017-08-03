FedEx announces 2017 holiday season surcharges

FedEX (FDX -0.3% ) announces holiday surcharges for oversize items and packages that need extra handling for a period from November 20 to December 24. FedEx Express and FedEx Ground in the U.S. and Canada will increase the surcharge for additional handling by $3 per package, for oversize goods by $25 per package and for unauthorized shipments by $300 per package.

The company says volume of oversized packages moving through the FedEx Ground network during the holiday season has increased by ~240% over the past 10 years and is now about 10 percent of all volume handled by FedEx Ground.

Source: Press Release