CBS shuffles ad sales leadership in repositioning

CBS (CBS +0.5% ) has announced an ad sales force revamp to "reposition" for a multiplatform future.

Jo Ann Ross, leader of CBS Television Network sales since 2002, is promoted to the company's president and chief advertising revenue officer.

David Lawenda -- head of U.S., Global Marketing Solutions at Facebook until March -- joins CBS as executive VP, Digital Sales and Sales Strategy, and will report to Ross. He'll have oversight of the digital ad sales business and multiplatform strategy, including CBS Interactive.

Meanwhile, Dave Morris (previously chief revenue officer at CBS Interactive) takes on an expanded role with CBS as executive VP, Advanced Advertising and Client Partnerships. He'll also report to Ross and work closely with Lawenda.