Discovery, TEN form joint venture for automotive media

Discovery Communications (DISCA -0.8% ) is forming a joint venture with TEN: The Enthusiast Network on an automotive media company.

That will aim to reach more than 150M auto "superfans" by rolling up auto media brands Velocity, Motor Trend, Hot Road, Roadkill, Automobile and more than 20 others into one venture.

Discovery will have a majority controlling interest in the venture, and will have an option to take over 100% of it in the future at fair market value.

It also marks Discovery's entry into direct-to-consumer offerings, as its Velocity content is added to TEN's Motor Trend OnDemand subscription VOD service.

TEN's print businesses won't be included in the venture, but it allows for cross-promotion between the brands.

Discovery Chief Commercial Officer Paul Guyardo will serve as CEO and chairman at the new venture, and leading it for him will be TEN President Scott Dickey and to-be-named Velocity President Bob Scanlon.