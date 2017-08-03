Western Digital, Toshiba issue statements on potential production line

Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) and Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) comment on the potential partnership on the Fab 6 memory chip production line.

Toshiba’s statement issued to Seeking Alpha: “While we are disappointed not to have reached agreement with SanDisk, we are excited about opportunities to expand the market for our latest generation of BiCS FLASH memory. As the inventor of NAND and 3D Flash memory technology, TMC takes particular pride in the advances represented by Fab 6 at Yokkaichi. Our investments there will allow TMC to maintain its position as a leading player in the highly competitive 3D Flash memory market,” comments Dr. Yasuo Naruke, President and CEO of Toshiba Memory Corporation.

Western Digital, from a press release: “Western Digital is steadfast in its commitment to the success of the JVs. We have been in constructive dialogue with Toshiba over several weeks to come to mutually acceptable terms around our planned investment in the JVs, specifically in production equipment to be used at the new fab currently under construction in Yokkaichi, Fab 6. Those discussions are ongoing.”

