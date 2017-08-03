Enbridge foresees higher cost for Line 3 project but on time for '19 service

Enbridge (ENB -0.2% ) says its Line 3 replacement project remains on track for service in H2 2019 but regulatory delays and route modifications will raise the cost.

ENB says the project from Alberta, to Superior, Wis., will cost C$8.2B (US$6.52B), 9% more than its previous forecast, but will be offset by lower operating costs and a stronger U.S. dollar.

CEO Al Monaco said during today's earnings conference call that Line 3 had obtained permits in Canada, North Dakota and Wisconsin but still required regulatory approval from Minnesota, which ENB expects during Q3.

ENB reported Q2 earnings that more than tripled from the prior year quarter, helped partly by its purchase of Spectra Energy, but still came in below analyst estimates, hurt by outages and production disruptions in its liquids pipeline business.

ENB says it expects the liquids pipeline business to improve over the rest of the year, as production and throughput ramps back up on its mainline system.