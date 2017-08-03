Chesapeake fails to hold early gains as activity cutbacks cause concern

Chesapeake Energy (CHK -0.8% ) has turned lower after a solid open that followed better than expected Q2 earnings, as investors apparently turn negative on plans to cut its rig count and bring fewer wells into production this year.

"We suspect Chesapeake may cut back activity in the relatively gassy North Eastern Appalachia, Haynesville and (to a lesser extent) Mid-continent regions," Barclays analysts say.

Q2's "overall production [was] light on natural gas with slight crude miss... EPS beat and production ramping in July and expected to increase through [year-end] after big Q2 spud totals," Wells Fargo writes. "While [CHK] continues to execute, we still feel a transformational event/acquisition is needed for shares to get sustained traction."

Separately, CHK discloses that the Department of Justice closed an investigation into how the company accounted for oil and natural gas assets without taking any enforcement action; CHK shares plunged more than 9% on Sept. 29 a year ago after disclosing a Justice Department subpoena in the case.